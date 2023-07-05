The 621st Contingency Response Group integrates with partners and Allies

Members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force work together to unpack cargo during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

