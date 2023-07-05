U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sergio Brill, 321st Contingency Response Squadron security forces, checks the credentials of Sergeant Chief Vincent and Sergeant Monain, Airbus A400M aircraft avionics specialists, during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7900474
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-SZ127-1155
|Resolution:
|4915x3511
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 621st Contingency Response Group integrates with partners and Allies [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
