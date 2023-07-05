U.S. Air Force Maj. Ben Rofe, 321st Contingency Response Squadron director of operations coordinates cargo movement with a Royal Canadian Air Force member during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 11:46 Photo ID: 7900473 VIRIN: 230707-F-SZ127-1068 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.21 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 621st Contingency Response Group integrates with partners and Allies [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.