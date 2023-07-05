The 621st Contingency Response Group integrates with partners and Allies

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ben Rofe, 321st Contingency Response Squadron director of operations coordinates cargo movement with a Royal Canadian Air Force member during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
