    The 621st Contingency Response Group integrates with partners and Allies [Image 2 of 4]

    The 621st Contingency Response Group integrates with partners and Allies

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ben Rofe, 321st Contingency Response Squadron director of operations coordinates cargo movement with a Royal Canadian Air Force member during Mobility Guardian 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 11:46
    Photo ID: 7900473
    VIRIN: 230707-F-SZ127-1068
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    MobilityGuardian
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23

