A U.S. Air Force airman moves cargo during Mobility Guardian 23, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 8, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7900472
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-SZ127-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 621st Contingency Response Group integrates with partners and Allies [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT