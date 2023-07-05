A U.S. Air Force airman moves cargo during Mobility Guardian 23, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 8, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 11:46 Photo ID: 7900472 VIRIN: 230707-F-SZ127-1011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.21 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 621st Contingency Response Group integrates with partners and Allies [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.