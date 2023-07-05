USS Gravely (DDG 107) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

U.S. Navy Seaman Johneil Mitchell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) July 2, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ray McCann)

Date Taken: 07.02.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023