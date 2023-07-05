Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Gravely (DDG 107) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 3rd Class Brandon Silva, from Hackettstown, New Jersey, takes an oil sample for testing in the main engine room onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) July 2, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ray McCann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 08:39
    Photo ID: 7900338
    VIRIN: 230702-N-IP029-1011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    CSG2
    USS Gravely
    DDG 107
    IKECSG

