USS Gravely (DDG 107) Participates in CSG-4 COMPTUEX

U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Atsu Edoh, left, receives training from Chief Electrician's Mate Joshua Moulton on the electric plant control console July 2, 2023. The console controls the power for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107). The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ray McCann)

