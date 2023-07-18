USS GRAVELY RETURNS TO HOMEPORT IN NORFOLK FOLLOWING COMPTUEX

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Margie Vinson | ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 2nd Class Edward Walter, left,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Margie Vinson | ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 2nd Class Edward Walter, left, and Information System Technician 3rd Class Rein Farenbach participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) July 7, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ray McCann) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – The crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returned home to their families and friends on July 25, 2023 after completing their composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX).



COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. Successful completion of COMPTUEX certified Gravely for deployment along with the Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) Carrier Strike Group (CSG).



During this underway, the USS Gravely was tested, evaluated and critiqued through a series of exercises that progressively increased in complexity. The crew worked to build resilience, technical competence and tactical confidence. From air defense to electronic warfare to helicopter operations, Gravely Sailors worked diligently to become a part of the IKE CSG team.



“This has been a challenging and rewarding experience for the Gravely crew,” said Cmdr. Brian Sanchez, USS Gravely’s commanding officer. “Day in and day out, the team continues honing skills and training. Whether we’re running a general quarters drill, practicing medical emergency responses, or exercising any of our several warfare capabilities, the team has given their best effort and is better every day because of it.”



IKE CSG is comprised of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), one guided-missile cruiser and four guided-missile destroyers. These units operated together to build cohesion, demonstrate their abilities to operate at sea, and defend the country’s assets and allies. Gravely provides support in a multi-domain capacity across surface warfare areas to ensure the strike group can effectively carry out its missions.



With COMPTUEX complete, Sailors can reflect on the hard work they put forth and lessons learned along the way. They will have a chance to enjoy their family, friends and loved ones before heading out for deployment.



“There is no doubt in my mind that our crew is ready for the challenges that deployment will bring,” said Sanchez. “Their enthusiasm and professionalism are what continue to drive the success of this team.”



Story By: MC3 Ray McCann