USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in a Simulated Strait Transit

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Laboon (DDG 58) steam in formation with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and the Italian navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) during a simulated strait transit July 4, 2023. The ships, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, are underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

