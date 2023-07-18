USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Returns to Homeport After COMPTUEX

NORFOLK, Va. – The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) returned home to Naval Station Norfolk after certifying for deployment as part of Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) July 20, 2022.



COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and test their ability to carry out sustained high-end combat operations at and from sea.



The ship is part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG), which is also comprised of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) TWO staff element, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), four Arleigh burke-class guided missile destroyers attached to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 and nine squadrons that make up Carrier Air Wing (CVW) THREE.



During COMPTUEX, Philippine Sea participated in dynamic exercises to certify the ship for deployment. The trainings included air space defense, damage control exercises, tactical maneuvering and seamanship drills. The crew practiced defending against a range of simulated threats, and honed its ability to project power and rapidly respond to crises around the world.



Philippine Sea’s commanding officer, Capt. Michelle Nakamura, remarked, “COMPTUEX was an opportunity to integrate with the entire strike group and make us a more agile force to deliver combat power anywhere and anytime our nation’s leaders direct. The Philippine Sea is responsible for directing air defense to provide deterrence and stability while on deployment.”



COMPTUEX also provided the opportunity to strengthen ties with our country’s NATO partner, Italy. The Italian fleet sent its Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virgio Fasan (F 591), which integrated seamlessly during several tactical exercises and replenishment-at-sea evolutions.



“Multinational integration is key for us,” said Cmdr. Taylor Auclair, Philippine Sea’s executive officer. “…and working with FASAN through this COMPTUEX is preparing us all for that."



Philippine Sea’s combat capabilities also include The “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74. Throughout COMPTUEX, HSM-74 logged more than 200 flight hours, and executed over 150 shipboard landings.



“COMPTUEX offered a challenging yet rewarding opportunity for the aircrew and maintainers of Combat Element One (CEL-1) to integrate with the USS Philippine Sea during demanding embarked operations,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Mazzella, from HSM-74. “The missions we have flown and challenges we have faced will undoubtedly yield a stronger fighting element for the ship and air team as we move toward deployment.”

