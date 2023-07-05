A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron(HSM 74), lands on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) during a simulated strait transit July 4, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Jenna Watford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 07:07 Photo ID: 7900258 VIRIN: 230704-N-PS818-1167 Resolution: 4194x2796 Size: 894.14 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.