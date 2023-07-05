Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) Participates in a Simulated Strait Transit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Jonathan Campossouza, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), hoists a signal flag during a naval maneuvering exercise July 4, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

