U.S. Air Force First: A-10s refuel at Chiclayo, Peru

An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft taxis to a civilian refueling point July 8, 2023, at Capitán FAP José A. Quiñones González International Airport in Chiclayo, Peru. This is the first time A-10s have ever operated south of the equator, and also the first time they've been refueled from a Peruvian civilian refeuling pit. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

