An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft taxis to a civilian refueling point July 8, 2023, at Capitán FAP José A. Quiñones González International Airport in Chiclayo, Peru. This is the first time A-10s have ever operated south of the equator, and also the first time they've been refueled from a Peruvian civilian refeuling pit. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7899972
|VIRIN:
|230708-F-QV161-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|CHICLAYO, PE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force First: A-10s refuel at Chiclayo, Peru [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT