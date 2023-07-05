An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft refuels from a civilian refueling point July 8, 2023, at Capitán FAP José A. Quiñones González International Airport in Chiclayo, Peru. After a delay in fuel shipments from the U.S., the international airport stepped up to provide fuel for the day's missions. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7899973
|VIRIN:
|230708-F-QV161-1011
|Resolution:
|3241x2156
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|CHICLAYO, PE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force First: A-10s refuel at Chiclayo, Peru [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
