An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft refuels from a civilian refueling point July 8, 2023, at Capitán FAP José A. Quiñones González International Airport in Chiclayo, Peru. After a delay in fuel shipments from the U.S., the international airport stepped up to provide fuel for the day's missions. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.08.2023 16:45 Photo ID: 7899973 VIRIN: 230708-F-QV161-1011 Resolution: 3241x2156 Size: 1.47 MB Location: CHICLAYO, PE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force First: A-10s refuel at Chiclayo, Peru [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.