    U.S. Air Force First: A-10s refuel at Chiclayo, Peru [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force First: A-10s refuel at Chiclayo, Peru

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft taxis to a civilian refueling point July 8, 2023, at Capitán FAP José A. Quiñones González International Airport in Chiclayo, Peru. This is the first time A-10s have ever operated south of the equator, and also the first time they've been refueled from a Peruvian civilian refeuling pit. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 7899971
    VIRIN: 230708-F-QV161-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: CHICLAYO, PE 
    A-10
    International Partners
    AFRC
    442d Fighter Wing
    Patriot Fury

