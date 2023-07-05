U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Johnathan Matlock-Grey from the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, enjoys a popsicle in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. The 366th Fighter Wing leadership and chaplain’s office visited Airmen on the flight line to pass out popsicles and sports drinks and check on the morale of members supporting NE 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.08.2023 07:23 Photo ID: 7899805 VIRIN: 230707-F-PN902-1237 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.3 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.