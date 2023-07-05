U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Johnathan Matlock-Grey from the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, enjoys a popsicle in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. The 366th Fighter Wing leadership and chaplain’s office visited Airmen on the flight line to pass out popsicles and sports drinks and check on the morale of members supporting NE 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 07:23
|Photo ID:
|7899805
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-PN902-1237
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
