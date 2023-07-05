U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adrian Morris Jr. from the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, passes out popsicles to Airmen from the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023 to boost morale during Northern Edge 23-2. NE 23-2 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

