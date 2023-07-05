U.S. Air Force Col. Isaac Bell, Vice Commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, and Master Sgt. Amanda Nary, 366th Fighter Wing 1st Sgt., Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, pass out popsicles to U.S. Marine Corps Marines at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023 to boost morale during Northern Edge 23-2. NE 23-2 allows the U.S. Joint Force to refine command and control concepts through exercises and experimentation for application in endeavors around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.08.2023