U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cedric Foster, from the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, gives a popsicle to a U.S. Marine Corps Marine to boost morale during Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the interoperability training with joint and multinational forces that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.08.2023 07:23 Photo ID: 7899803 VIRIN: 230707-F-PN902-1193 Resolution: 5255x3496 Size: 1.69 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.