U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cedric Foster, from the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, gives a popsicle to a U.S. Marine Corps Marine to boost morale during Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, July 7, 2023. NE 23-2 provides the interoperability training with joint and multinational forces that is vital to the successful accomplishment of future endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2023 07:23
|Photo ID:
|7899803
|VIRIN:
|230707-F-PN902-1193
|Resolution:
|5255x3496
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT