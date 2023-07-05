Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska [Image 4 of 5]

    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Robert Kelly and Capt. Luis Torres-Guillen with the 10th Homeland Response Force, Washington National Guard, update operational information from their tactical operations center at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, June 14, 2023. Members of the 10th HRF are participating in exercise ORCA 23, a biennial exercise hosted by the Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team that includes 12 National Guard units from Alaska, Washington, Nebraska, Mississippi, Kansas, Ohio, Hawaii, and Kentucky, eight local and state entities, three federal agencies, and various community partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7899755
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-YS961-1320
    Resolution: 4739x3159
    Size: 733.88 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska
    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska
    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska
    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska
    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Joint Training
    WMD-CST
    National Guard
    Domestic Response
    ORCA23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT