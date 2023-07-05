Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska [Image 2 of 5]

    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Darien Konzelman and U.S. Army Capt. Luis Torres-Guillen with the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force Command & Control (C2) element execute command post operations at the Anchorage Fire Training Center, Anchorage, Alaska, June 14, 2023. The 10th HRF C2 is supporting exercise ORCA 23, a biennial exercise hosted by the Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team that includes local, state, and federal agencies, as well as Guardsmen from eight states who specialize in CBRNE incident response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.08.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7899753
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-YS961-1243
    Resolution: 4560x3040
    Size: 703.77 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska
    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska
    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska
    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska
    ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Joint Training
    WMD-CST
    National Guard
    Domestic Response
    ORCA23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT