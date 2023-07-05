ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska

update operational information from their tactical operations center at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, June 14, 2023. Members of the 10th HRF are participating in exercise ORCA 23, a biennial exercise hosted by the Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team that includes 12 National Guard units from Alaska, Washington, Nebraska, Mississippi, Kansas, Ohio, Hawaii, and Kentucky, eight local and state entities, three federal agencies, and various community partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

