ORCA 23: The Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force supports multi-agency CBRNE exercise in Alaska

U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Meredith and U.S. Army Maj. Taihei Hongo with the Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force Command & Control (C2) element execute command post operations at the Anchorage Fire Training Center, Anchorage, Alaska, June 14, 2023. The 10th HRF C2 is supporting exercise ORCA 23, a biennial exercise hosted by the Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team that includes local, state, and federal agencies, as well as Guardsmen from eight states who specialize in CBRNE incident response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

