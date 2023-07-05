SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2023) - U.S. Navy Chief Charles Master-At-Arms Master Kittle departs the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after his retirement ceremony, July 7, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

