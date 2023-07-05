Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Panaro 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2023) - U.S. Navy Chief Charles Master-At-Arms Master Kittle departs the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after his retirement ceremony, July 7, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Panaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 7899387
    VIRIN: 230707-N-HR575-1903
    Resolution: 6589x4397
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: UNITED STATES, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexander Panaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    MACM Kittle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT