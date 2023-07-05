Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Winton Ban 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2023) - U.S. Navy Master Chief Master-At-Arms Charles Kittle addresses the Chiefs Mess during his retirement ceremony in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 7, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Winton Ban)

