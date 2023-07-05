SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2023) - U.S. Navy Capt. Brian T. Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), shakes hands with Master Chief Master-at-Arms Charles Kittle at his retirement ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt’s hangar bay, July 7, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

