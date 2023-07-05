230624-N-EX134-1012 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered Motor Vessel (MV) Sagamore, a container ship built in 2008, arrived at the Port of Nordenham, Germany, June 23. The ship is loaded with cargo as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continual support of real-world events in Europe. The pier’s crane works continually moving the CONEX boxes from the ship to the rail cars stationed on the pier.
MSCEURAF MTS TEAM DOUBLES EFFORTS IN 2023
