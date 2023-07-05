230623-N-EX134-1004 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered Motor Vessel (MV) Sagamore, a container ship built in 2008, arrived at the Port of Nordenham, Germany, with the assistance of two local tugboats, June 23. The ship is loaded with cargo as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continual support of real-world events in Europe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:56 Photo ID: 7898368 VIRIN: 230623-N-EX134-1004 Resolution: 2400x1800 Size: 3.18 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSCEURAF MTS TEAM DOUBLES EFFORTS IN 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.