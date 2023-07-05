MSCEURAF MTS TEAM DOUBLES EFFORTS IN 2023

Photo By Christina Johnson | 230624-N-EX134-1012 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered Motor...... read more read more Photo By Christina Johnson | 230624-N-EX134-1012 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered Motor Vessel (MV) Sagamore, a container ship built in 2008, arrived at the Port of Nordenham, Germany, June 23. The ship is loaded with cargo as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continual support of real-world events in Europe. The pier’s crane works continually moving the CONEX boxes from the ship to the rail cars stationed on the pier. see less | View Image Page

(NORDENHAM, Germany) U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered Motor Vessel (MV) Sagamore, a container ship built in 2008, arrived at the Port of Nordenham, Germany, loaded with cargo as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continual support of real-world events in Europe, June 23.



The coordination of the arrival, offload, and departure of this vessel was accomplished by the Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) Marine Transportation Specialist (MTS) team, and it marks the 38th mission so far in 2023. This number exceeds the entire year of 2022 with a total of 35 missions completed.



“I am honestly impressed with the work that has been accomplished by the MSCEURAF team in the first six months of this year,” said U.S. Merchant Marine Capt. Thomas Giudice, MSCEURAF Marine Transportation Specialist supervisor. “Even with a full complement of MTS staff, it has been a real challenge to support these vessels in the numerous ports throughout Europe and Africa area of responsibility.”



To assist with this increase in missions, the U.S. Navy Reserve provided personnel under the Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) program. The Reservist mission for MSC is to provide cargo afloat rig teams (CART), expeditionary port units (EPUs), Tactical Advisor (TACAD) units, headquarters (HQ) support units, logistics support units, and strategic sealift units (SSUs) for operations which require additional manpower not normally required during sustained peacetime operations. The Navy Reserve is MSC's manpower solution for surge mission sets.



“Thanks to the unparalleled support provided by the Navy Reservists who make up the EPU, MSCEURAF has made every mission,” added Guidice.



MSC operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea, and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.