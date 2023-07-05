MSCEURAF MTS TEAM DOUBLES EFFORTS IN 2023

230624-N-EX134-1010 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered Motor Vessel (MV) Sagamore, a container ship built in 2008, arrived at the Port of Nordenham, Germany, June 23. The ship is loaded with cargo as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continual support of real-world events in Europe. To ensure the pier is safe for the transfer of the cargo to railroad cars, the port has a continual fire hose charged and axes placed on the pier’s bollards to respond quickly to any possible issues.

