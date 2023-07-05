Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCEURAF MTS TEAM DOUBLES EFFORTS IN 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    MSCEURAF MTS TEAM DOUBLES EFFORTS IN 2023

    GERMANY

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Christina Johnson 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    230624-N-EX134-1010 U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered Motor Vessel (MV) Sagamore, a container ship built in 2008, arrived at the Port of Nordenham, Germany, June 23. The ship is loaded with cargo as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s continual support of real-world events in Europe. To ensure the pier is safe for the transfer of the cargo to railroad cars, the port has a continual fire hose charged and axes placed on the pier’s bollards to respond quickly to any possible issues.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 06:56
    Photo ID: 7898369
    VIRIN: 230624-N-EX134-1010
    Resolution: 2400x2708
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSCEURAF MTS TEAM DOUBLES EFFORTS IN 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MSC #MSCDelivers #NavyReserves

