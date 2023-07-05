U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael B. Dutchin, sergeant major of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, renders a salute during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2023. Dutchin enlisted in 1996 and retired after 27 years of honorable service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 22:58
|Photo ID:
|7898099
|VIRIN:
|230519-M-JO217-1208
|Resolution:
|5459x3639
|Size:
|13.1 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|8
This work, A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A New Chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT