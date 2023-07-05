A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael B. Dutchin, sergeant major of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12, gives a speech during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2023. Dutchin enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1996 and retired after 27 years of honorable service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

