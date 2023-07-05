A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan -- Sgt. Maj. Michael B. Dutchin retired after 27 years of honorable service at the air station chapel, May 19, 2023.



Throughout his remarkable career, Dutchin's path was defined by his growth and experiences, spanning an impressive 13 duty stations. It all began in 1996, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, where he embarked on his three-decade career. After finishing the training pipeline, he arrived to Marine Corps Base Quantico, where he started his role as a logistics vehicle systems operator, a pivotal chapter that introduced him to a standout leader.

Gunnery Sgt. Love, his first staff noncommissioned officer-in-charge, brought Dutchin into the family with tough love, but ensured that he always had someone to lean on when things got tough.



“I remember he sat a few of us down in a room and he went name-by-name to figure out who we were,” said Dutchin. “That’s when it resonated with me, because this stranger didn’t know me but he still cared to learn about my background.”



As Dutchin forged ahead in his career, he attributed his unwavering dedication in the Marine Corps to the friendship he found among his peers, particularly the artillery Marines who played an instrumental role in shaping his character.



“I still call some of them and say ‘thank you’ for making me who I am today,” Dutchin said.



Under the guidance of exceptional leadership, Dutchin steadily climbed the ranks, embracing increasing responsibilities and opportunities to mentor and mold Marines. It was during his time as a Sergeant that a newfound sense of purpose ignited within him.



“I started receiving more responsibilities and I was given the opportunity to mentor and mold Marines,” said Dutchin. “I had to be more disciplined.”



During this time, Dutchin portrayed that discipline, became a drill instructor, and was meritoriously promoted to Staff Sergeant, then to Gunnery Sergeant.



"It boosts your confidence a little bit," Dutchin humbly acknowledged, referring to the experience of winning competitions against other highly capable Marines.



While sharing his advice with future Marines, he emphasized the importance of giving everything they have and more, and remaining resilient in the face of adversity.



“It’s hard on family, it’s hard on you, it’s hard on your body,” said Dutchin. “I see Marines struggle, but they’ve earned that title less than one percent of Americans earn. That can never be taken away.”



Dutchin's unwavering belief in the well-being of both leaders and junior Marines echoed his conviction that everyone is part of the ‘Marine Corps family’.



“If you’re going through something, there’s someone who will listen,” said Dutchin. “But more importantly you have to be receptive enough to take that in.”



Dutchin stated that maintaining an appropriate work-life balance played a pivotal role in his journey toward success.



“Only you can change the course and make yourself better,” said Dutchin. “Only you can be disciplined.”



As Dutchin bid farewell to his cherished career, he carried a profound gratitude for the Marine Corps and the individuals who stood beside him, giving their all.



At the conclusion of his retirement ceremony speech, Dutchin received a Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding service as the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 Sergeant Major. He will never forget what the Marine Corps and Marines have given him, and he will always honor those who sacrificed alongside him.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:58 Story ID: 448660 Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A New Chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires, by Sgt Jose Angeles and Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.