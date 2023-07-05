Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires [Image 3 of 3]

    A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael B. Dutchin, sergeant major of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12, holds the U.S. flag during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2023. Dutchin enlisted in 1996 and retired after 27 years of honorable service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 22:58
    Photo ID: 7898100
    VIRIN: 230519-M-JO217-1216
    Resolution: 4287x6431
    Size: 21.48 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires
    A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires
    A new chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A New Chapter: MALS-12 Sgt. Maj. Retires

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    USMC
    Retirement Ceremony
    1st MAW
    MALS-12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT