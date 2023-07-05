SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) - U.S. Navy Airman Seth Spurlock, from Kinsman, Ariz., performs maintenance in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 21:34 Photo ID: 7898047 VIRIN: 230705-N-EQ851-1028 Resolution: 2475x3718 Size: 1.21 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.