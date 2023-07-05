Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) - U.S. Navy Airman Seth Spurlock, from Kinsman, Ariz., performs maintenance in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    by SN Adina Phebus

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

