SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) – U.S. Navy Airman Seth Spurlock, from Kingman, Ariz., performs maintenance on a hangar bay divisional door aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

