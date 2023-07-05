SAN DIEGO (July 5, 2023) - U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Carlos Rivera Rodriguez, from Dennison, Iowa, moves equipment in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

