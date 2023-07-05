Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa American Day 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    Misawa American Day 2023

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    35th Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Cheronica Blandburg, passes out candy during the American Day parade June 25, 2023 in Misawa, Japan. American Day is an annual festival held in Misawa City to showcase American culture and foster the relationship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Military. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Shelby Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 7898041
    VIRIN: 230625-N-JC978-1047
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Misawa Air Base
    usaf
    american day

