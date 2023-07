Misawa American Day 2023

Airman First Class Griffin of the 35th Security Forces squadron shakes the hand of a young Japanese National during the American Day parade June 25, 2023 in Misawa, Japan. American Day is an annual festival held in Misawa City to showcase American culture and foster the relationship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Military. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Shelby Hawkins)

