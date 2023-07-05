RCAF Lt. Gen. Kenny tours Luke AFB

Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric Kenny, RCAF commander, RCAF Brig. Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Black, 308th Fighter Squadron commander, walk downstairs to the flightline, June 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Canadian leadership toured multiple units throughout the day, gaining insight on Luke AFB’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Katelynn Jackson)
