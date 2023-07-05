Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric Kenny, RCAF commander, RCAF Brig. Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Black, 308th Fighter Squadron commander, walk downstairs to the flightline, June 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Canadian leadership toured multiple units throughout the day, gaining insight on Luke AFB’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Katelynn Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 16:00 Photo ID: 7897664 VIRIN: 180218-F-KJ279-6850 Resolution: 3810x5662 Size: 2.12 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RCAF Lt. Gen. Kenny tours Luke AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.