    RCAF Lt. Gen. Kenny tours Luke AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    RCAF Lt. Gen. Kenny tours Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric Kenny, RCAF commander, RCAF Brig. Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Black, 308th Fighter Squadron commander, walk downstairs to the flightline, June 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Canadian leadership toured multiple units throughout the day, gaining insight on Luke AFB’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Katelynn Jackson)

