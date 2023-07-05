RCAF Lt. Gen. Kenny tours Luke AFB

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric Kenny, RCAF commander, visited the 56th Fighter Wing to discuss training collaborations June 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.



The RCAF and 56th FW leadership discussed Canada’s military modernization efforts and integration plans between the two partner forces.



Both forces have a history of collaboration at Luke AFB, having partnered in Exercise Swift Strike, a bilateral training exercise between the RCAF and the USAF hosted by the 607th Air Control Squadron Nov. 15 – Dec. 9, 2022.



The exercise allowed the RCAF 42nd Radar Squadron to learn with and from the 607th ACS, ensuring that both countries were capable of working together in future training operations.



The tour began with a mission brief to inform the RCAF leadership of Luke AFB’s mission of being the world’s premier fighter wing and advancing airpower to win tomorrow’s fight.



In addition to training combat-ready Airmen, Luke AFB currently supports global security by hosting international training with the Netherlands, Singapore, Denmark, Norway and Italy.



After the mission brief, the tour visited the 308th Fighter Squadron. The 308th FS is primarily tasked with F-35A Lightning II pilot training, partnering with the Royal Danish Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force. While visiting the unit the RCAF leaders observed maintenance activities and gained insight into the training environment at Luke AFB.



“Early communication and training unlock new doors for global security,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shayne Carroll, 308th FS Director of Operations. “Sharing our training capabilities with our partners is critical because down the line we may all be working together in a deployed environment.”



In addition to the 308th FS, the tour group visited the Range Management Office. As the RMO is an integral aspect of F-35 training, the RCAF leaders were briefed on the RMO capabilities, challenges and vision for the future.



The tour concluded with a stop to the F-35 Academic Training Center to demonstrate F-35 simulator capabilities.



As the U.S. does not fight or deter alone, the Air Force is committed to strengthening international relationships, integrating partnerships, and building air and space capabilities to share the responsibility of collective security with allied countries like Canada.

