Royal Canadian Air Force Chief Warrant Officer John Hall, RCAF command chief warrant officer, RCAF Lt. Gen. Eric Kenny, RCAF commander, and RCAF Brig. Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers commanders, attend a mission brief for the 308th Fighter Squadron, June 20, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The brief covered past achievements in international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Katelynn Jackson)

Date Taken: 06.20.2023
This work, RCAF Lt. Gen. Kenny tours Luke AFB [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Katelynn Jackson