    RCAF Lt. Gen. Kenny tours Luke AFB [Image 1 of 5]

    RCAF Lt. Gen. Kenny tours Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric Kenny, RCAF commander, discusses future operations with Luke Air Force Base leadership, June 20, 2023, at Luke AFB, Arizona. The leadership discussed Canada’s military modernization efforts and integration between the two partner forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Katelynn Jackson)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 16:00
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    International partnerships
    AETC
    RCAF

