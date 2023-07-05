F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Ficklin deplanes the flagship F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 466th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2023. Ficklin and his team arrived in Guam in support of Northern Edge 23-2, a multilateral exercise that enhances interoperability and cooperation and tests defensive readiness.



(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang)

