Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6]

    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

    GUAM

    07.04.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Ficklin deplanes the flagship F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 466th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2023. Ficklin and his team arrived in Guam in support of Northern Edge 23-2, a multilateral exercise that enhances interoperability and cooperation and tests defensive readiness.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 7896299
    VIRIN: 230704-F-PM638-1232
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Andersen AFB
    F-35A
    419th FW
    Northern Edge 23-2
    466th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT