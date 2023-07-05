F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi on the flight line at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2023. The fighter jets arrived in support of Northern Edge 23-2, a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsored, Pacific Air Forces led multilateral, joint field training exercise.



(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang)

