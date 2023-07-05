U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi on the flight line at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2023. The fighter jets arrived in support of Northern Edge 23-2, a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command sponsored, Pacific Air Forces led multilateral, joint field training exercise.
(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 02:26
|Photo ID:
|7896296
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-PM638-1173
|Resolution:
|6645x4435
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
