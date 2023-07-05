F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

A maintenance crew receives U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2023 for Northern Edge 23-2. NE23 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.
(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang)
