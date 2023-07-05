Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 4 of 6]

    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

    GUAM

    07.04.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A maintenance crew receives U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2023 for Northern Edge 23-2. NE23 provides the opportunity for U.S. military personnel to sharpen their skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 7896297
    VIRIN: 230704-F-PM638-1189
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Andersen AFB
    F-35A
    419th FW
    Northern Edge 23-2
    466th FS

