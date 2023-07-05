F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, line up on the flight line at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2023 following arrival for Northern Edge 23-2. NE23 provides U.S. Indo-Pacific Command the opportunity to safely test, experiment and exercise an interconnected digital infrastructure as a critical capability in a diverse environment.



(U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 Location: GU