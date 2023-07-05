Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 5 of 6]

    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

    GUAM

    07.04.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, line up on the flight line at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 4, 2023 following arrival for Northern Edge 23-2. NE23 provides U.S. Indo-Pacific Command the opportunity to safely test, experiment and exercise an interconnected digital infrastructure as a critical capability in a diverse environment.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 7896298
    VIRIN: 230704-F-PM638-1211
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2
    F-35A’s land in Guam for Northern Edge 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Andersen AFB
    F-35A
    419th FW
    Northern Edge 23-2
    466th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT