Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter presents a photo to Cmdr. Ryan Downing, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92), during a reception in Port Angeles, Washington, July 3, 2023. The ship visited the city during its Fourth of July celebration to provide an opportunity for the citizens to meet Sailors and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 00:22 Photo ID: 7896273 VIRIN: 230703-N-DS883-1007 Resolution: 4647x3319 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 12 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.