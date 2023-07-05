Sailors Celebrate Fourth of July in Port Angeles

Sailors assigned to Navy Band Northwest march in a parade in Port Angeles, Washington, July 4, 2023. Locally-based Sailors visited the city during its Fourth of July celebration to provide an opportunity for the citizens to meet Sailors and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023
Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US